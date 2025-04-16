Boner Of The Day For April 16th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL MAKE HER LOVE ME.
In Brevard County Florida, a man was arrested last week after he shot himself outside of his workplace over a year ago. According to Cocoa Police Department, they were called to a FedEx warehouse last year after they received reports about gunshots. FedEx employee-Alexander Lefort apparently was shot near his car in the parking lot by a man wearing a balaclava and hoodie. Lefort told police that the shooter tried to take his wallet, but when Lefort tried to mov forward and “hit the top of the gun”, however when pressed for more details, Lefort was ‘inconsistent and gave conflicting details”. An office brought up another case around the same time when Lefort was accused of stalking a coworker, leaving notes on her car and sending her unwanted messages. A forensic report last month showed that the bullet casing found at the scene was a match for Lefort’s firearm. Probable cause showed that Alexander intentionally discharged the firearm in an attempt to get sympathy to his coworker who had stopped all communication with Lefort after she accused him of harassing her.
Boner Candidate #2: WHEN YOU LOOK UP THE WORD ‘SCUM’ IN THE DICTIONARY, YOU’LL SEE HIS PICTURE.
McKenzie Johnson is a former softball player at Grambling State University in Louisiana who says her former University of Michigan football coach Matt Weiss gained access to her private pictures and videos that were stored on her phone. Weiss is accused of illegally gaining access to more than 3,000 women’s email, social media and cloud storage accounts- downloading intimate pictures and videos. He is charged with 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identify theft. If he is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.
Boner Candidate #3: WE DON’T FEEL LIKE WE’RE AT HOME IN OUR HOME.
In Eagle Moutain, Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a handful of pride flags were stolen. They released doorbell camera footage showing two teenagers ripping a pride flag from a front porch. The third person is seen pulling a transgender flag out of the grass from the yard. The sheriff’s office released a statement in which they state that over the past year several flags have been stolen from the porch of a home in Eagle Mountain and that the suspects appear to be juveniles, early teens. So far, they have information that they leave the area on a yellow electric bike and mountain bikes.