Radio From Hell Wellness Check for April 15th, 2025

Building Resilience

We all go through difficult times in life, and there are many tools that can help us survive or even thrive during these difficulties. Building our own resilience practices can help us to bounce back and recover from life’s difficulties. Ultimately systemic changes are the ideal to reduce the amount of stress we experience, but since we cannot totally prevent stress and hardship in our lives, its important to do what we can to help keep ourselves as healthy as possible.

How to build resilience

Take care of your physical health. Do your best to get enough sleep, drink plenty of water and move your body regularly. Physical wellbeing will help support us is keeping our mental wellbeing on track.

Build community. Reach out to and connect with those you love and even like. Create connections with people who live in your neighborhood, attend your religious services, or go to your gym. Maybe even connect with a peer support group.

Lean into your personal strengths and values. Values help us to find more meaning in our life and our strengths better help us understand ourselves. Personal strengths can be a protective factor against stress. Lean into your creativity, kindness, and love of learning to feel better each day.

Take care of your mental health. Take time to practice meditation, gratitude, and personal reflection. These tools will help to reduce the impact stress has on your mental wellbeing. When you’re able to connect with a mental health professional.

Take perspective. Try looking at things from a different angle. If we can look at life through a growth mindset, we are able to see challenges as opportunities for growth, and failures as temporary. Be aware of toxic positivity (good vibes only). Allow yourself to feel frustrated or upset and remind yourself this feeling is not forever.



When we do our best to fill our cups with healthy resilience practices, we are better prepared when life gives us challenges. Remember, you are not alone in your struggles, reach out to your community, family, and healthcare team to support you through difficult times.

https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2022/04/nurture-your-resilience