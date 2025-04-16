Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 16th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 18th:
Royal Bliss at The Depot
Kevin Hart at Delta Center
Saturday the 19th:
- Chelsea Grin at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Jake Scott – July 31 at The Union
- LCD Soundsystem – August 12 at Sandy Amphitheater
- The Struts – September 22nd at The Depot
- Brooks Nielsen – October 1st at The Depot
- The Darkness – November 21st at The Depot
- Russ w/ Big Sean – August 8 at Utah First
- Ice Cube – September 17 at Maverik Center
- Judas Priest & Alice Cooper w/ Corrosion of Conformity – October 12 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
- ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
- 2025 Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – 4/11-4/19 – Link
- Easter Bunny Tea at Grand America – 4/11-4/20 – Link
- T.J. Miller at Wise Guys – Link
Friday the 18th:
- An Evening with… Petty Theft at The State Room – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars at America First Fields – Link
- West Valley City’s Adult and Teen Flashlight Hunt 2025 at Centennial Park – Link
Saturday the 19th:
- Caws Adoption Event at Black Diamond Granary – Link
- Talia Keys with The Love and special guest Pepper Rose at The State Room – Link
- ALLEYCVT at Soundwell – Link
- Kargo Cult, Jon Bean & The Eyerollers, Magda-Vega at Ice Haus – Link
- Living Planet Aquarium’s Eggstravaganza 2025 – Link
- Draper’s Easter Egg Hunt 2025 at Galena Park – Link
- 2025 Eggs Legs Half Marathon, 10K, 5K at Gardner Village – Link
- 2025 Easter Egg Hunt in Cottonwood Heights – Link
- 2025 Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Wheeler Farm – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 20th:
- Easter Brunches at; Flankers, Grand America, Snowbird, La Caille – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link