Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 16th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 18th: 

  • Royal Bliss at The Depot

  • Kevin Hart at Delta Center

Saturday the 19th:  

  •    Chelsea Grin at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Jake Scott – July 31 at The Union
  • LCD Soundsystem – August 12 at Sandy Amphitheater 
  • The Struts – September 22nd at The Depot
  • Brooks Nielsen – October 1st at The Depot
  • The Darkness – November 21st at The Depot
  • Russ w/ Big Sean – August 8 at Utah First
  • Ice Cube – September 17 at Maverik Center
  • Judas Priest & Alice Cooper w/ Corrosion of Conformity – October 12 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link 
  • 2025 Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – 4/11-4/19 – Link 
  • Easter Bunny Tea at Grand America – 4/11-4/20 – Link
  • T.J. Miller at Wise Guys – Link 

Friday the 18th:   

  • An Evening with… Petty Theft at The State Room – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars at America First Fields – Link 
  • West Valley City’s Adult and Teen Flashlight Hunt 2025 at Centennial Park – Link 

Saturday the 19th: 

  • Caws Adoption Event at Black Diamond Granary – Link
  • Talia Keys with The Love and special guest Pepper Rose at The State Room – Link
  • ALLEYCVT at Soundwell – Link 
  • Kargo Cult, Jon Bean & The Eyerollers, Magda-Vega at Ice Haus – Link 
  • Living Planet Aquarium’s Eggstravaganza 2025 – Link 
  • Draper’s Easter Egg Hunt 2025 at Galena Park – Link 
  • 2025 Eggs Legs Half Marathon, 10K, 5K at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2025 Easter Egg Hunt in Cottonwood Heights – Link 
  • 2025 Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 20th: 

  • Easter Brunches at; Flankers, Grand America, Snowbird, La Caille – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

