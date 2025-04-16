Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 16th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 18th:

Royal Bliss at The Depot

Kevin Hart at Delta Center

Saturday the 19th:

Chelsea Grin at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Jake Scott – July 31 at The Union

LCD Soundsystem – August 12 at Sandy Amphitheater

The Struts – September 22 nd at The Depot

Brooks Nielsen – October 1 st at The Depot

The Darkness – November 21 st at The Depot

Russ w/ Big Sean – August 8 at Utah First

Ice Cube – September 17 at Maverik Center

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper w/ Corrosion of Conformity – October 12 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link

ZooLuminate : Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link

2025 Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – 4/11-4/19 – Link

Easter Bunny Tea at Grand America – 4/11-4/20 – Link

T.J. Miller at Wise Guys – Link

Friday the 18th:

An Evening with… Petty Theft at The State Room – Link

Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars at America First Fields – Link

West Valley City’s Adult and Teen Flashlight Hunt 2025 at Centennial Park – Link

Saturday the 19th:

Caws Adoption Event at Black Diamond Granary – Link

Talia Keys with The Love and special guest Pepper Rose at The State Room – Link

ALLEYCVT at Soundwell – Link

Kargo Cult, Jon Bean & The Eyerollers, Magda-Vega at Ice Haus – Link

Living Planet Aquarium’s Eggstravaganza 2025 – Link

Draper’s Easter Egg Hunt 2025 at Galena Park – Link

2025 Eggs Legs Half Marathon, 10K, 5K at Gardner Village – Link

2025 Easter Egg Hunt in Cottonwood Heights – Link

2025 Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Wheeler Farm – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 20th:

Easter Brunches at; Flankers, Grand America, Snowbird, La Caille – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link