C-A-L Ranch Pet-O-Ween

Join Us for Pet-O-Ween at Your Local C-A-L Ranch!

Stop by your local C-A-L Ranch on October 31st and show of your pet’s spooktacular Halloween costume during the Pet-O-Ween contest from 10:00AM – 2:00PM for a chance to win a C-A-L Ranch gift card.

Plus, you can help support a local pet shelter or humane society by dropping pet food & toys in the donations bucket—or meet local four-legged adoptees, hosted by participating stores!

Get more info and find your local C-A-L Ranch at CALRANCH.COM – or click the button below.