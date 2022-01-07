CD Sales Are Up in the U.S. for the First Time Since 2004

Shutterstock

CD sales in the U.S are up for the first time since 2004.

Vinyl also had its biggest sales week since 1991 a few weeks ago.

Adele’s album, 30, accounted for 2.15% of all CD sales.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? CD sales are up in the U.S. for the first time since 2004https://t.co/jMG7BMix0I — Loudwire (@Loudwire) January 7, 2022

That equals 898,000 copies.

Do you still have the means to play vinyl or CDs in your home?