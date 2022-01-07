Muse Dropping New Single Next Week

Warner Bros. Records

After dropping a tiny snippet over Christmas, Muse will be sharing a brand new song next week.

The band announced Friday that its new single “Won’t Stand Down” would be out next Thursday, Jan. 13th.

The song gets super-heavy, based on what we’ve heard so far. No word yet on whether a new album or tour will be announced soon.

.@muse are back, and it's about to get heavy. Check out a teaser of the track here https://t.co/K42qYFZcGB — NME (@NME) January 7, 2022

What albums are you looking forward to in 2022?