Muse Dropping New Single Next Week

After dropping a tiny snippet over Christmas, Muse will be sharing a brand new song next week.
The band announced Friday that its new single “Won’t Stand Down” would be out next Thursday, Jan. 13th.
The song gets super-heavy, based on what we’ve heard so far. No word yet on whether a new album or tour will be announced soon.
.@muse are back, and it's about to get heavy. Check out a teaser of the track here https://t.co/K42qYFZcGB
— NME (@NME) January 7, 2022
What albums are you looking forward to in 2022?
