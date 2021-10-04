CDC Advises Residents to Celebrate Holidays with Windows Open

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued updated COVID guidelines for the fall and winter. And one of the new rules likely won’t be welcomed with open arms by residents living in colder climates.

The CDC says it’s OK for people from different households to get together indoors, as long as you open windows and doors to increase ventilation. “You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window,” the agency writes. “This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.”

COVID and the holidays: CDC recommends celebrating remotely or via video this year, regardless of vaccination status https://t.co/WzR272Q9f0 — masslivenews (@masslivenews) October 4, 2021

If you think it’s too cold outside to open all of your windows, the CDC offers an alternate option: Entertain your guests outside.

