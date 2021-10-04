Dave Grohl says he was Once Roasted by Dentist for Drumming with his Teeth

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl says he’s been practicing playing drums for as long as he can remember; even before he could afford drums. In those days, he often practiced keeping a beat by clanking his teeth together, Grohl says.

While the unusual style of rehearsing appears to have worked out for the ultra-successful Grohl, it didn’t seem to go over well with his dentist, he remembers. “I started doing it when I was a kid,” Grohl says. “I was at the dentist and he’s looking at my teeth. He says, ‘Do you chew a lot of ice?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so. Why?'”

Even Dave Grohl's teeth are full of talent. https://t.co/siBgdayw6d — Nerdist (@nerdist) October 4, 2021

When the dentist told him he’d noticed a high amount of deterioration, a light bulb went off over Grohl’s head, he recalls. “I’m like, ‘Oh, wait! I can play drums with my teeth!’ I made him put his ear close to my mouth … and then he kicked me out.”

