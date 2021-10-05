Boner of the Day for October 5th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THIS SHOWS YOU WHAT VACCINE PROTESTERS ARE ALL ABOUT.

Almost immediately after an anti-vaccine protest featured a flag with a swastika made of syringes.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: TMI, MEGHAN.

In a strange display of love, Meghan Trainor and her husband share their two toilets they use, side by side in the same bathroom.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: URBAN MEYER IS REALLY SORRY THAT HE ALLOWED A YOUNG WOMAN WHO IS NOT HIS WIFE GRIND AGAINST HIM AT A BAR AND THAT HIS SORRY ASS TEAM HASN’T WON A SINGLE GAME.

Urban Meyer was caught grinding against another woman. When dancing later with yet another woman on a different night, he used his arm as a barrier to separate himself from her in a respectful way.

via Larry Brown Sports

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: 30 PIECE NUGGETS DESERVE PLENTY OF DIPPING SAUCE

A man in Iowa made bomb threats to a McDonalds because they didn’t have enough dipping sauce.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS ARRESTED DUE TO SUSPICIOUS MOVEMENT.

A man was arrested for ‘suspicious movement’ before being discovered to have smuggled roughly a kilogram of gold in his own butt.

via Daily Star

Boner Candidate #3: MR. MERRYMAN ISN’T VERY MERRY

David Merryman, or as one of his tenants called him ‘a landlord from hell’ was discovered to be torturing his black tenants with an onslaught of slurs, and degrading behavior. In his defense, he claimed that he used to date a black girl.

via Yahoo News