3-Bit Gamer with Jonathan Deesing for September 5th, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – October 5
- Basically a Stephen King novel as a game – spooky happenings occur when a bestselling author visits a remote town
- Updated visuals for the 2013 classic
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – October 5
- Super Smash Bros. with Nickelodeon characters
- SpongeBob, Rugrats, CatDog, Hey Arnold!, Ren and Stimpy, and more
Far Cry 6 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia) – October 7
- First person shooter adventure game where you play as a guerilla fighter in a fictional Caribbean dictatorship
- The dictator/main baddie is played by Giancarlo Esposito (Gus from Breaking Bad)
- Recruit a killer chicken, crocodile, or a daschund in a wheelchair to fight for you
Metroid Dread (Switch) – October 8
- Impossibly cool side-scrolling exploration game where you play as an intergalactic bounty hunter
- First Metroid sequel since 2002
Back 4 Blood (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)
- Spiritual successor to zombie 4-player cooperative shooter Left4Dead
Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28
- Long-awaited follow-up to the historical real-time strategy game
- Build buildings, collect resources, raise an army, defeat other nations in strategic battles
Nintendo Switch unveils N64 and Sega Genesis controllers – end of this month
Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members. Stay tuned for more information to come. pic.twitter.com/MENafDLLRs
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021
$49 for a Bluetooth version of the classic console controllers
