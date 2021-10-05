3-Bit Gamer with Jonathan Deesing for September 5th, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – October 5

Basically a Stephen King novel as a game – spooky happenings occur when a bestselling author visits a remote town

Updated visuals for the 2013 classic

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – October 5

Super Smash Bros. with Nickelodeon characters

SpongeBob, Rugrats, CatDog, Hey Arnold!, Ren and Stimpy, and more

Far Cry 6 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia) – October 7

First person shooter adventure game where you play as a guerilla fighter in a fictional Caribbean dictatorship

The dictator/main baddie is played by Giancarlo Esposito (Gus from Breaking Bad)

Recruit a killer chicken, crocodile, or a daschund in a wheelchair to fight for you

Metroid Dread (Switch) – October 8

Impossibly cool side-scrolling exploration game where you play as an intergalactic bounty hunter

First Metroid sequel since 2002

Back 4 Blood (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Spiritual successor to zombie 4-player cooperative shooter Left4Dead

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Long-awaited follow-up to the historical real-time strategy game

Build buildings, collect resources, raise an army, defeat other nations in strategic battles

Nintendo Switch unveils N64 and Sega Genesis controllers – end of this month

Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members.

$49 for a Bluetooth version of the classic console controllers