Boner Fight for October 5th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THIS SHOWS YOU WHAT VACCINE PROTESTERS ARE ALL ABOUT.
Almost immediately after an anti-vaccine protest featured a flag with a swastika made of syringes.
Boner Candidate #2: MR. MERRYMAN ISN’T VERY MERRY
David Merryman, or as one of his tenants called him ‘a landlord from hell’ was discovered to be torturing his black tenants with an onslaught of slurs, and degrading behavior. In his defense, he claimed that he used to date a black girl.
