Check Out Metric’s New Video for “Dark Saturday”

New album planned for September

There is still no title for the forthcoming album from Canadian band, Metric, Hopefully, Trump doesn’t put a tariff on Canadian music before it comes out, but ya know, we’ll see how things go. According to Rolling Stone the new video for “Dark Saturday” was shot on an iPhone X of the band wandering, as one wants to do from time to time to clear one’s head. Especially if you’re indeed having a dark Saturday.

And check out this fantastic X96 Lounge X we had with Metric a couple years ago when their album, Pegans in Vegas, was coming out!