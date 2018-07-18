Pearl Jam Use Trump Balloon at Show

Pink Floyd famously flew a giant inflatable pig over their stadium crowds and for Pearl Jam’s show in London, they borrowed a page from the band.
The now-famous giant Donald Trump effigy balloon, used to protest his visit to the UK last week, floated its way over to the O2 Arena for the Seattle rockers’ show on Tuesday night.
Pearl Jam gave their blessing for the stunt, with frontman Eddie Vedder later addressing Trump, the balloon and the protests against the president from the stage.
Vedder and co aren’t the only musicians to call attention to the Trump balloon. Last week, Childish Gambino made note during his Lovebox Festival performance.
The band is back in London for their last show and they have a visitor #trumpbaby if you are attending the show from the US .. please remember to #VOTE2018 & #CallYourRepresentatives … this ballon is hysterical but what is happening to our democracy is NOT funny in the slightest. Yesterday’s meeting was terrifying .. to say the least…. #CongressMakeAChoiceTrumpOrYourCountry 📷Karrie Keyes
