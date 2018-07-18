Pearl Jam Use Trump Balloon at Show

Pink Floyd famously flew a giant inflatable pig over their stadium crowds and for Pearl Jam’s show in London, they borrowed a page from the band.

The now-famous giant Donald Trump effigy balloon, used to protest his visit to the UK last week, floated its way over to the O2 Arena for the Seattle rockers’ show on Tuesday night.

Pearl Jam gave their blessing for the stunt, with frontman Eddie Vedder later addressing Trump, the balloon and the protests against the president from the stage.

Vedder and co aren’t the only musicians to call attention to the Trump balloon. Last week, Childish Gambino made note during his Lovebox Festival performance.