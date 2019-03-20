Check Out Panic! At The Disco’s New Puppet Music Video

Panic! At The Disco just released their latest music video on Monday and already it’s racked up over 1 million views, currently trending in YouTube’s top 30. Coming off of last year’s Pray For The Wicked, “Dancing’s Not A Crime” features a puppet who resembles frontman Brendon Urie partying with the band and fans until he takes things a bit too far. “The Amazing Beebo,” a little beaten up and hungover, finds himself eventually ejected from backstage by security after some words from Urie.

