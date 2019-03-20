Music

X96 I.P.O. | March 18, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The Interrupters “I Gave You Everything”
  • Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
  • Dominic Fike “3 Nights”
  • X Ambassadors “Boom”
  • K. Flay “Bad Vibes”
  • Weezer “Too Many Thoughts in My Head”
  • Grandson “Apologize”
  • The National “You Had Your Soul With You”
  • Toro Y Moi “Freelance”
  • Paper Jackets “Trigger”
  • Foals “Exits”
  • Bring Me the Horizon “Mother Tongue”
  • Broods “Too Proud”

