X96 I.P.O. | March 18, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The Interrupters “I Gave You Everything”
- Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
- Dominic Fike “3 Nights”
- X Ambassadors “Boom”
- K. Flay “Bad Vibes”
- Weezer “Too Many Thoughts in My Head”
- Grandson “Apologize”
- The National “You Had Your Soul With You”
- Toro Y Moi “Freelance”
- Paper Jackets “Trigger”
- Foals “Exits”
- Bring Me the Horizon “Mother Tongue”
- Broods “Too Proud”
