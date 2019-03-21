Geek News on the Radio for March 21st, 2019

Disney Closes 71 Billion Deal With Fox

Now, Disney owns 20th Century Fox Film and Television studios, the FX stable of networks, National Geographic, and the Fox-related cable and international TV businesses, like India’s Star India. The acquisition has also made Disney the majority owner of Hulu thanks to Fox’s 30 percent stake in the streaming service, combined with Disney’s existing 30 percent stake. Disney is said to also be looking into acquiring WarnerMedia’s 10 percent Hulu stake, but will leave the service as it is and focus mainly on its upcoming Disney+ platform instead of altering Hulu.

X-Men Franchise Poised for Shake-Up as Fox’s Marvel Heroes Migrate to Disney

Marvel Studios has built an empire using characters that were once considered B-list, because many of its A-players had been licensed out to other studios, including Fox. Now for the first time, the studio’s cinematic universe will have access to classic characters that were once key pillars to the publishing division. Fantastic Four is the comic that launched Marvel, while X-Men was the best-selling and most influential comic title for over two decades. The injection of new characters comes as Avengers: Endgame will presumably be the swan song for some of the characters who have turned from heroes largely unknown outside of comic book circles to the faces of billion-dollar franchises, such as Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Into the Spider verse Gets New Features

In an alternate universe, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a different opening, new ways for Miles Morales to figure out his powers, a creepy introduction for Peter Parker, a plane ride, and even another Spider-Man movie inside the movie! And guess what? That alternate universe is real, thanks to the Blu-ray release.

What George R.R. Martin Thinks Of Iron Man vs. Captain Marvel

After soaring past $750 million worldwide in under two weeks of release and retaining the top spot at the U.S. box office, it seems pretty obvious that Captain Marvel has a lot of fans. Now, you can count Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin among them. Martin recently took time out of his Winds of Winter writing (hopefully) to check out the latest film from Marvel Studios, and then posted about it on his blog: The movie is hugely entertaining. I look forward to seeing how the Marvel teams uses the captain in the forthcoming Avengers movie. Once she comes fully into her powers, she is far and away the most powerful character in the MCU. She could eat Iron Man for lunch and have Thor for dessert, with a side of Dr. Strange. Thanos is in trouble now.

