Sean Means Reviews Movies for March 21st, 2019

Artsies:
The Wedding Guest – 3 stars
A story centered on a mysterious British Muslim man (Dev Patel) on his journey across Pakistan and India. Read More
Director: Michael Winterbottom
Starring: Dev Patel, Jim Sarbh, Radhika Apte
Gloria Bell – 3 stars
A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Read More
Director: Sebastián Lelio
Starring: Julianne Moore, Alanna Ubach, Jeanne Tripplehorn
Woman at War – 3 1/2 stars
Halla, a woman in her forties, declares war on the local aluminum industry to prevent it from disfiguring her country. Read More
Director: Benedikt Erlingsson
Starring: Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson, Juan Camillo Roman Estrada
Fartsies:
Us – 3 1/2 stars
A family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begins to terrorize them. Read More
Director: Jordan Peele
Starring: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss
Opening next week:
— The Aftermath
— Dumbo
— Hotel Mumbai
— The Hummingbird Project
— The Mustang
— Unplanned
