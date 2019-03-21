Sean Means Reviews Movies for March 21st, 2019

Artsies:

The Wedding Guest – 3 stars

A story centered on a mysterious British Muslim man (Dev Patel) on his journey across Pakistan and India. Read More

Director: Michael Winterbottom

Starring: Dev Patel, Jim Sarbh, Radhika Apte

Gloria Bell – 3 stars

A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Read More

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Starring: Julianne Moore, Alanna Ubach, Jeanne Tripplehorn

Woman at War – 3 1/2 stars

Halla, a woman in her forties, declares war on the local aluminum industry to prevent it from disfiguring her country. Read More

Director: Benedikt Erlingsson

Starring: Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson, Juan Camillo Roman Estrada

Fartsies:

Us – 3 1/2 stars

A family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begins to terrorize them. Read More

Director: Jordan Peele

Starring: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss

Opening next week:

— The Aftermath

— Dumbo

— Hotel Mumbai

— The Hummingbird Project

— The Mustang

— Unplanned