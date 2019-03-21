Boner Fight for March 21st, 2019

Candidate #1: WAIT, YOU’VE SUFFERED EMOTIONAL DISTRESS?

A referee who forced a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match in December has taken the first step toward filing a lawsuit alleging defamation of character and emotional distress. Alan Maloney, who is white, claims in a legal filing that he “properly performed his duties as the referee and fairly applied the rules governing a wrestling match” when he ordered Andrew Johnson, a black varsity wrestler from Atlantic County to cut his hair before a match. A video of the haircut went viral and drew widespread condemnation, including from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs and the state ACLU. It showed Johnson looking dejected as a trainer from his school, Buena Regional High, sheared his dreadlocks. The state’s Civil Rights Division and its interscholastic athletic association started separate investigations into the incident.

OH….MY…..GOD

Gov. Matt Bevin thinks the government shouldn’t mandate vaccines because “This is America.” Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) intentionally exposed his nine children to chickenpox instead of vaccinating them against the disease, he said in a radio interview on Tuesday. “Every single one of my kids had the chickenpox,” Bevin told WKCT, a Bowling Green talk radio station, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal. “They got the chickenpox on purpose because we found a neighbor that had it and I went and made sure every one of my kids was exposed to it, and they got it. They had it as children. They were miserable for a few days, and they all turned out fine.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly warns against exposing children to chickenpox as a way of immunizing them.

