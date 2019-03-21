Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 20th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Anziz Ansari at Kingsbury Hall

Park and Rec, Master or None, his book, “Modern Romance: An Investigation” – which there was, and of course the reason he is coming to Salt Lake: standup.

• Bert Kreischer at Wiseguys

Each of these four shows are sold out, so hit up the classifieds if you want in. You know him best from the pistachio elephant, “The Machine”, the Travel Channel, and Joe Rogan’s posse.

• Howard Jones Trio at Eccles Theatre

An intimate, acoustic performance of 30 years of Howard Jones. It’s because he wants to get to know you well.

• mewithoutyou at The Complex

Oh, we know Bob from so many things: Full House, American’s Funniest Home Videos, Dumb and Dumber To, so we should be honored that he’s coming to spend time with us. And we are. Shows are on Friday and Saturday night.

• Quarters One Year Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that one year ago Salt Lake’s first arcade bar opened its doors. From Killer Queen tournament night to a date night that ends with dumping $20 in the Gauntlet machine, there aren’t many places you can enjoy a Flawless Victory while slipping on a spiked La Croix. Cheers to a year!

• Autorama at Mountain America Expo Center

Do you feel the need? The need to look at speed…y cars? Then you have today through Sunday to enjoy it all!

• Liz Phair at Metro Music Hall

Sure, you haven’t bought an album of hers since the 90s, but Liz Phair is still pretty amazing. Now go buy a ticket and remember the gold ol’ 90s. 21+ show.

• Blaqk Audio at Urban Lounge

This show is sold out! Not a shocker for those of you that don’t know, this is the side project from Davey and Jade from AFI. Hit the classifieds for tickets exchanges if your hunting for tickets.

• Russel Peters at Wiseguys

Four shows on Saturday and Sunday and three are not sold out but will be. One of the world’s biggest comedians.

• Flogging Molly and Face to Face at The Complex

This is a make-up show from last week when you were prepping for St. Patty’s Day. So you’ll just have to get back in the mood.

