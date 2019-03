The latest trailer for John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum has been released. As we see Wick fight for his life, a little deja-vu happens. When asked what he needs, Keanu Reeves who plays Wick says, “Guns, lots of guns.” Reeves said the same line playing Neo in the hit movie The Matrix. The latest John Wick film opens on May 17th.

