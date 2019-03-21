7-Eleven Opens Sit-Down Restaurant

You’d thought you never hear these words; “Hey, let’s go to dinner at 7-Eleven.” 7-Eleven has opened its first sit-down cafe in Dallas. Think more tapas than full-on entrees. The cafe offers a taco section, cold-pressed juices, made-to-order coffee drinks, a craft beer station, wines and ciders, freshly baked goods, plus a yogurt and ice cream bar. More cafes are scheduled to open in San Diego and Washington D.C. soon.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.