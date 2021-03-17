Chevelle Say They Haven’t Made Any Money From Selling 6 Million Albums

Chevelle has sold more than 6 million albums in their career – and barely have a dime to show for it.

The veteran rock band lashed out at record labels in a recent interview, declaring “We haven’t made any money off of record sales, album sales. It’s all gone to major labels.”

Singer Pete Loeffler said “We’ve sold six million albums for Epic Records, and they’ve made 50 million dollars. It’s lopsided.”

Why do bands end up getting hosed by their own record deals? How can bands make money in the streaming era?