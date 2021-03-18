Boner of the Day for March 18th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: A UTAH ‘NO’ VOTE ON THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT.

the ‘Violence Against Women Act’ was approved by the Utah house again. The bill was originally from 1994, and has been re-authorized in hopes that it will actually pass. Unsurprisingly, the Utah senate hasn’t supported the bill due to irrationally partisan issues like gun control, and transgender rights.

via NPR

Boner Candidate #2: THERE COMES A TIME WHEN YOU SHOULD JUST GIVE UP

For 17 years, a man in Poland has been trying to pass a driving theory test. With a record of 192 attempts, he still hasn’t received his license. On Average, the test has a 40-60% success rate.

via Times Now

Boner Candidate #3: YOUR LOCAL SHARK SUPER STORE

A man in New York illegally raised sandbar sharks to sell under the business ‘Aquatic Apex Life LLC’ online.

via Fox News

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SHEEPLE JUST WON’T DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

‘Absolute Proof’ a documentary from the Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow about the alleged voter fraud that robbed Trump of his ‘rightful victory’ was at the Golden Raspberry Awards. At the awards, the documentary or rather the visual manifesto, was named one of the worst movies in the year.

via Indy 100

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS HAVING A BAD DAY

A horrific hate crime left 8 people dead on Tuesday, with the majority of the victims being Asian. Cherokee police Captain Jay Baker spoke at a conference saying: “He was at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” which, might not be the right thing to say to the families of the victims, or anyone for that matter.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #3: AN OLYMPIG

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies, Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned. After many derogatory comments about the women he worked with, including calling Naomi Watanabe an ‘olympig’ has led to him stepping away from the Olympics.

via CNN