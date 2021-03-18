Geek News on the Radio for March 18th, 2021

The infamous ‘Snyder Cut’ might not be the masterpiece people expected.

After years of fans begging for a re-make of the ‘Justice League,’ critics aren’t all giving it a perfect score. The movie is twice is long, clocking in at 4 hours total. Darren Franlch, a writer at Entertainment Weekly said: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League is just another bad Justice League.” in an article written Monday .

via Entertainment Weekly

Justice League meal hits are here to help you survive the 4 hour film

Wonderland Restaurants has made thematic meal kits for each of the characters in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Each kit will cost $130.

via The Verge

Disney Plus will host parts from the ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’

The cinematic nightmare that’s known as the Holiday Special has gone down in history for being absolutely horrible. Despite this, some of the short cartoons in the special will be taken to Disney Plus as their stand alone shorts.

via Nerdist

Disneyland will be reopening on April 30th – for locals

Disney has announced the reopening of their California theme park Disneyland for locals on April 30th. Many of the activities will have a lower limit to their occupancy, and some activities may not be available.

via Disneyland