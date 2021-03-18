Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 18th, 2021

Wojnarowicz* – LGBTQ artist documentary – virtual cinema, [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars

1980’s artist Wojnarowicz speaks out about AIDS and homophobia through his craft.

via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Chris McKim

Starring: Barry Blinderman, Nan Goldin, Peter Hujar

The Courier – Cold War spy drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

English businessman Greville Wynne is thrown into the Cuban missile crisis by MI-6 and the CIA where he forms a relationship with Oleg Penkovsky in order to get information that could end the crisis.

via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Dominic Cooke

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan