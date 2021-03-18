Boner Fight for March 18th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: A UTAH ‘NO’ VOTE ON THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT.

the ‘Violence Against Women Act’ was approved by the Utah house again. The bill was originally from 1994, and has been re-authorized in hopes that it will actually pass. Unsurprisingly, the Utah senate hasn’t supported the bill due to irrationally partisan issues like gun control, and transgender rights.

via NPR

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS HAVING A BAD DAY

A horrific hate crime left 8 people dead on Tuesday, with the majority of the victims being Asian. Cherokee police Captain Jay Baker spoke at a conference saying: “He was at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” which, might not be the right thing to say to the families of the victims, or anyone for that matter.

via Daily Mail