Boner of the Day for May 7th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I’D LIKE AN ORDER OF ARM PIT RICE BALLS PLEASE.
Onigiri, known as a rice ball in Japan has been making waves through social media lately with a new type of preparation. The latest dish, which has been sold at nearly 10x the price of the original, has been made with armpit sweat. The women who are making these onigiri are following a detailed hygiene protocol by disinfecting, and sanitizing their body parts before sweating intentionally. Some restaurants will openly prepare the dish for customers. A diner who tried the rice balls said there’s really no difference in taste between the two dishes. On social media, a supportive individual wrote, “These rice balls can satisfy the taboo desires of a few people, as long as they are hygienic, there is no harm.” Other’s felt differently about the dish with one saying, “It’s unacceptable. What if the chef has a hidden illness? I’d rather eat regular rice balls.”
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: OUR SENATOR LEE IS AN ADOLESCENT BOY
Boner Candidate #3: THE DEPTH OF STUPIDITY IN STATE LEGISLATURES IS BEYOND BELIEF.
A cannibalism bill was introduced in Idaho, by a Republican Rep. by the name of Heather Scott. The bills intent is expand the current existing criminal cannibal law, and to prohibit any person from “willfully giving the flesh or blood of a human being to another person to ingest without such person’s knowledge or consent.” Heather seemed heavy at heart saying “I know this seems a heavy topic. It might seem kind of gruesome. It kinda is.” Other states, like Washington, are opening up what’s known as ‘green cemeteries’ which allow human composting as an alternative to the typical embalming, and casket type burials. Heather believes that these type of cemeteries is a stepping stone to something more sinister. Heather stated, “In 2019, I heard that Washington state was starting to do human composting, and that disturbed me. So, I wanted to address this because what I didn’t want to see is bags of compost with human bone fragments. I didn’t want to see that in my Home Depot stores.
