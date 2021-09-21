Chris Cornell Duets With Daughter Toni In Never-Before-Released Home Video

Chris Cornell’s family has released some never-before-seen home videos of the late singer duetting with his daughter Toni.

Cornell’s widow Vicky posted the video to Instagram in honor of Toni’s 17th birthday.

Father and daughter sing together on “You Are My Sunshine”, Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie”, and Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song”.

A separate video featured the duo singing Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” – which Toni first shared on Father’s Day 2018.

