Chris Cornell’s Daughter Honors Late Dad With Sweet Instagram Post

Chris Cornell’s daughter is sharing a touching tribute to her late father.

On Thursday, Toni Cornell posted a recorded version of herself singing “Hunger Strike” to commemorate the release of the song 30 years ago.

She wrote, “Love you daddy and I’m so proud of what you created, who you are, and everything you believed in. This song represents all of that to me.”

Toni’s video was originally recorded in April to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Toni Cornell remembered her dad with a touching message and an impressive live performance https://t.co/whlkxCsMey — billboard (@billboard) January 15, 2021

Chris Cornell fronted Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple Of The Dog before he died by suicide in May 2017.

When you think of Chris Cornell – what’s another iconic song you immediately associate with him?