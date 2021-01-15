Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters Set To Play Biden-Harris Inauguration Event

The Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen are the latest artists announced to play a televised special for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The event will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

Announced today, Foo Fighters will be joining the inauguration celebration for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Tune in January 20th at 8:30pm ET. For more details on the event visit: https://t.co/U3JizoSGDC #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/CsAMDx2jSB — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 15, 2021

Other artists performing: Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Demi Lovato.

Billed as “Celebrating America”, the 90-minute event will take place Wednesday night.