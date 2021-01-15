News

Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters Set To Play Biden-Harris Inauguration Event

The Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen are the latest artists announced to play a televised special for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The event will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

Other artists performing: Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Demi Lovato.

Billed as “Celebrating America”, the 90-minute event will take place Wednesday night.

