RIP New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain

Sylvain Sylvain, the guitarist for the legendary glam-punk band New York Dolls, has died at the age of 69.

His wife shared the news on Facebook Thursday, confirming that her husband had battled cancer for the last two and a half years.

Originally born in Egypt, Sylvain co-founded New York Dolls in 1971. They would become one of the most influential bands of the early NYC punk scene. He re-joined the band for their reunion in the 2000s.

New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain, the groundbreaking musician whose riffs bridged the gap between punk and glam, has died at age 69 https://t.co/4DbtwQZdWr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 15, 2021

With Sylvain’s death, singer David Johansen is the only surviving New York Dolls member.

