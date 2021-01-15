News

AFI Drops First New Music In Three Years

Photo: Jiro Schneider

AFI is back with their first new music in three years.

The band dropped two brand new songs, “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles”, on Friday. They’re available on streaming platforms or as a limited-edition 7″ vinyl single.

A full album – the band’s 11th – will be out sometime later this year.

What’s the best new song you’ve heard so far in 2021?

Comments
