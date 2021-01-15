Machine Gun Kelly’s Movie Comes Out Tonight

Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly is kicking off 2021 with his directorial debut, the 49-minute musical film Downfalls High.

Downfalls High is narrated by MGK and Travis Barker, featuring Sydney Sweeney and Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy), with musical appearances by blackbear, Iann Dior and Trippie Redd. The film, which started as a passion project written by Baker and Mod Sun, was filmed in Los Angeles in 2020.

Downfalls High will be available on Facebook for free for the first 72 hours starting today at 7 pm and then on YouTube for free on Monday, January 18th, 7 pm after. Fans can access the world premiere by visiting facebook.com/machinegunkellymusic or DownfallsHigh.com. This weekend MGK, Chase Hudson (LILHUDDY), and Sydney Sweeney will be doing a Facebook Watch takeover on Facebook’s own Facebook page, the largest Facebook page in existence with over 210 million followers.