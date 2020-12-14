Chris Cornell’s Widow Says Unreleased Soundgarden Music ‘Will See The Light Of Day’

Last week saw the surprise release of a Chris Cornell solo album – and Cornell’s widow Vicky says more unreleased music is on the way.

Vicky told USA Today that “All of Chris’s music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day”, adding “there’s nothing in the world that lifts me most than sharing Chris’s gifts.”

“No One Sings Like You Anymore” features 10 cover songs Cornell recorded in 2016, one year before his death.

