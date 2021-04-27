Coldplay Launch Cryptic “Alien Radio FM,” Hint at “Higher Power” Release

Coldplay is dropping hints about their upcoming music.

The band has launched Alien Radio FM or AlienRadio.FM, where fans can hear cryptic noises and sounds of radio signals.

Many fans have been speculating that this is Coldplay’s way of announcing a new album or song called Higher Power for a May 7 release.

Coldplay has tweeted out their own message on Alien Radio FM.

What do you think Coldplay is hinting at? Are you ready for new music from Coldplay?