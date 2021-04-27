Counting Crows Share First New Music in Seven Years

It’s been a “Long December” and seven years for Counting Crows fans.

Counting Crows have shared their first new music in seven years.

I told you this year would be better than the last…

Butter Miracle Suite One out 5/21. 🧈

Our new single Elevator Boots is available now!!! https://t.co/DGkOoHJf5d#ButterMiracle pic.twitter.com/MfEhwOTOpo — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) April 27, 2021

The band shared their new song “Elevator Boots” on their Youtube Channel.

What do you think of “Elevator Boots?” Are you excited for more new music from Counting Crows?

You can find “Elevator Boots” and more from Counting Crows’ upcoming EP, Butter Miracle, Suite One.