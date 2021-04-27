My Chemical Romance Love these Black Parade Legos

How can we get LEGO to follow through with this?

A LEGO and My Chemical Romance fan has built a brick version of the float from the band’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” video!

MCR’s Frank Iero and Mikey Way are also fans of the design, with Iero even sharing it on his Instagram page.

My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Mikey Way have shown support for this campaign to turn their ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ float into a Lego set https://t.co/f894u4rhfE pic.twitter.com/HfTj4SLmGZ — Rock Sound (@rocksound) April 27, 2021

Fans can actually VOTE to get this into Lego’s lineup at Ideas.Lego.com!

Would you buy a Lego set based off of My Chemical Romance? What else should have its own line of Legos?