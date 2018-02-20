Concert Announcement | The Smashing Pumpkins

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 23rd
The Smashing Pumpkins have reunited (pretty much) and are touring all over this great land of our this summer and fall. The Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour will land in Salt Lake City on September 4th at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
This show has a very special place in my heart as The Smashing Pumpkins was the first show I ever went to and it happened to be at the Delta Center – remember when we called it that? My buddy, Adam, and I had nose-bleed seats and broken next from copious head-banging.
To give you the warm and fuzzies, the two women, who were once girls, recreated their album cover of Siamese Dream for this musically monumental occasion and it’s the most adorable thing I’ve seen since that video on Reddit of the panda playing in the snow.
“On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and LySandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken some 23 years ago (on what was a perfect LA afternoon). Never realizing that this moment in time would forever tie us, and go on to become such an iconic image in rock history. What’s amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they’d never met before that Siamese shoot. Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie’s shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP’s own, personal lucky star. So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today’s launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind’s eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger’s backyard, looking like little Mother Mary’s, smiling and laughing into the sun.” – @williampcorgan 📷: @hellomikeamico
Rumor has it The Smashing Pumpkins will be focusing on their first five albums on the tour, so this is really something to look forward to.
Ticket go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster.com
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.