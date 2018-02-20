Concert Announcement | The Smashing Pumpkins

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 23rd

The Smashing Pumpkins have reunited (pretty much) and are touring all over this great land of our this summer and fall. The Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour will land in Salt Lake City on September 4th at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

This show has a very special place in my heart as The Smashing Pumpkins was the first show I ever went to and it happened to be at the Delta Center – remember when we called it that? My buddy, Adam, and I had nose-bleed seats and broken next from copious head-banging.

To give you the warm and fuzzies, the two women, who were once girls, recreated their album cover of Siamese Dream for this musically monumental occasion and it’s the most adorable thing I’ve seen since that video on Reddit of the panda playing in the snow.

Rumor has it The Smashing Pumpkins will be focusing on their first five albums on the tour, so this is really something to look forward to.

Ticket go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster.com