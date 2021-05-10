Cornell’s Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor

Chris Cornell’s family has reached an agreement with the doctor they claim over-prescribed him drugs before he died.

Court documents indicate both sides have agreed to a “confidential settlement.”

The Cornell family filed the suit in 2018 claiming that medication prescribed by Dr. Robert Koblin caused erratic behavior from the rocker before his death in 2017.

