News

Cornell’s Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor

Posted on

Chris Cornell’s family has reached an agreement with the doctor they claim over-prescribed him drugs before he died.

Court documents indicate both sides have agreed to a “confidential settlement.”

The Cornell family filed the suit in 2018 claiming that medication prescribed by Dr. Robert Koblin caused erratic behavior from the rocker before his death in 2017.

What rock star’s death gutted you the most?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top