Happy 61st Birthday To Bono

Happy birthday to Bono – the U2 frontman turns 61 today.

The singer and humanitarian – real name Paul Hewson – was born on May 10th, 1960 in Dublin, where he formed U2 at the age of 16.

We’ll be getting some new music from Bono and The Edge this week – “We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting For”, the official theme song of the

upcoming Euro 2020 soccer tournament.

Why do you think U2 has stayed together with no lineup changes over all these years?