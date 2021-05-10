Evanescence, Halestorm Announce Co-Headlining Tour This Fall

Two of the most powerful women in rock – Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale – will be taking their bands on the road this fall.

Evanescence and Halestorm just announced a co-headlining arena tour, kicking off Nov. 5th in Portland, OR. Both bands will be returning to the stage for the first time since the pandemic.

Hale said she’s “been mourning the loss of live music” and that “I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in EVANESCENCE.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 14th. Sadly, Las Vegas is the closest they will get.

The dates are:

Nov. 5 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 7 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 9 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

Nov. 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego State University – Viejas Arena

Nov. 15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 20 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Dec. 2 – Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Dec. 5 – Saint Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena

Dec. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

Dec. 15 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 17 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Dec. 18 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

