Evanescence, Halestorm Announce Co-Headlining Tour This Fall

Two of the most powerful women in rock – Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale – will be taking their bands on the road this fall.
Evanescence and Halestorm just announced a co-headlining arena tour, kicking off Nov. 5th in Portland, OR. Both bands will be returning to the stage for the first time since the pandemic.
Hale said she’s “been mourning the loss of live music” and that “I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in EVANESCENCE.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 14th. Sadly, Las Vegas is the closest they will get.
The dates are:
Nov. 5 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 7 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 9 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose
Nov. 12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
Nov. 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego State University – Viejas Arena
Nov. 15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Nov. 20 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Dec. 2 – Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Dec. 5 – Saint Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena
Dec. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Dec. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center
Dec. 15 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Dec. 17 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Dec. 18 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Will you feel safe going to a big concert by November? What two bands would you most like to see go on tour together?
