Courtney Love Tried To Sell Her Abandoned House

This house has everything. Correction. This house needs everything.

A now abandoned property, purchased by Courtney Love following the death of Kurt Cobain, has just been put on the market. Love bought the estate on the outskirts of Olympia, Washington in 1995 for $447,000 but has it listed for a steal at $320,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper is 2,302 square feet and comes with a detached two-car garage and guest cottage, all of which was gutted by a fire. Virgil Adams Real Estate tries their best with the listing saying it’s “Not for the faint of heart, but the potential is rewarding.”

