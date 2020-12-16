Creed’s Scott Stapp Cast as Frank Sinatra in New Movie

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has been signed to play legendary crooner Frank Sinatra in a new movie about former actor-turned-president Ronald Reagan.

Stapp will reportedly appear in a scene in which Sinatra performs at a 1970 fundraiser for Reagan’s second run for governor of California, according to Billboard. “Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp says. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and was blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

Creed frontman Scott Stapp is playing Frank Sinatra in a Ronald Reagan biopic https://t.co/pfDN1mgk0P pic.twitter.com/Hd54lY5DPs — Stereogum (@stereogum) December 16, 2020

“Reagan,” which will star Dennis Quaid in the lead role, is set to be released sometime next year.

