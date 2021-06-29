Damon Albarn: Gorillaz Are Working On “Carnival-Themed” Music And Blur “Have An Idea” For Another Reunion

While Damon Albarn has been putting the final touches on his second album, he seems to have also been busy with his two bands: Gorillaz and Blur.

Talking with NME, Albarn says that he has “…been working on carnival-themed music with Gorillaz with a lot of people from west London.”

Albarn added, “We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record.”

As for Blur? Albarn says, “Well, we did have a chat recently, but we haven’t really progressed further than that. We did have an idea though.”

.@Damonalbarn: “I had to do something to lift me out of these storms” The icon tells NME about his new solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, as well as sharing what’s next for @blurofficial and @gorillaz https://t.co/y8bQrra85e — NME (@NME) June 29, 2021

Albarn’s second solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is out in November.

Are you looking forward to hearing new music from Gorillaz? Which do you prefer: Gorillaz or Blur?