Florida Mom Calls for Childproof Packaging after Daughter Eats Marijuana Gummy

A Florida woman is calling for marijuana edibles to come in childproof packaging after her 6-year-old daughter ate a THC-infused gummy.

Pensacola resident Morgan McCoy says she, her husband, and her daughter recently attended a pool party, where her daughter found what she thought was a Hawaiian Punch gummy package with one piece of candy left in it. She ate the gummy and fell asleep soon after, McCoy says. That’s when the mom discovered the candy had been infused with 50 milligrams of THC — which is about 40 milligrams more than usual, according to the National Cannabis Industry Association. The girl spent the night in the hospital but has since recovered, McCoy says.

After enduring “one of the scariest moments” of her life, McCoy is calling for regulations that would require manufacturers to put edibles in childproof packaging. “Had there been more than one gummy in that package, it is more than likely that I would not have my daughter today,” she says.

Why aren’t edibles already sold in childproof packaging like most other drugs?