Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross

There’s no slowing down for Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Halsey just announced her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is being produced by the duo.

Earlier this year, Reznor and Ross won Best Original Score at the 2021 Academy Awards and the Golden Globes for their work on Pixar’s Soul.

They also released two instrumental Nine Inch Nails albums last year and the band is scheduled to play a bunch of shows later this year.

There’s been no release date set yet for Halsey’s new album.

