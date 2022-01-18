Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Comedic ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic for Roku

Shutterstock

All the musical greats seem to be getting biopics these days and that includes “Weird Al” Yankovic!

While Yankovic is writing and directing the film about his life, Daniel Radcliffe will be the one donning the hair and accordion for the role.

Talking about the ‘Harry Potter’ star playing him, Yankovic joked, “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

See?? I’m not kidding about this! https://t.co/p1qww3R20v — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) January 18, 2022

You can expect to find ‘Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story’ coming soon to the Roku channel.

What “Weird Al” parody song is your favorite? Is Daniel Radcliffe the right actor to portray “Weird Al?”