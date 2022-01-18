Bono Talks U2’s Name, Embarrassment About Songs

Shutterstock

U2’s Bono seems like a pretty confident guy, but in a recent interview, the frontman expressed his embarrassment over the band.

While on the ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast, Bono said that he turns off the radio whenever a U2 song comes on and he gets embarrassed.

He also admitted that he’s liked the band’s name, but their old manager thought it would “look good on a t-shirt.”

“I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot and maybe that’s the place to be as an artist, you know right at the edge of your level of embarrassment,” he added.

