Matt Bellamy Busts Out The Dad Moves

Muse’s Matt Bellamy is catching some heat for his dance moves.

Bellamy ended up on the big screen as Twenty One Pilots performed at the AlterEgo concert over the weekend in Los Angeles.

In a social media post after the show, Bellamy posted a video of his moves and wrote, “When you’ve taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building. Amazing show otherwise. #knowwhentostanddown.”

