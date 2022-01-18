Lumineers Share New Video

The Lumineers are sharing a video for their new single “Where We Are.”

The song is from their brand new album, “Brightside.”

The video was inspired by real-life events involving singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz and his future wife.

Schultz talked about the album saying, “Hope is a risky thing. It doesn’t ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. Brightside is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds.”

